Rolling mill machinery manufacturers are offering advanced 6-axis CNC milling machines to efficiently fabricate complex components. CNC milling is a specific type of computer numerical controlled (CNC) machining. This involves the use of computers to control machine tools like lathes, mills, routers and grinders. The 6-axis CNC machine converts a raw metal bar into the final product by turning from both the ends of the fixture. This offers high quality products while minimizing errors. CNC milling helps in short-run production of complex parts and fabrication of unique precision components. Major companies manufacturing 6-axis CNC milling are Yamazaki Mazak, DMG MORI, ERLO, Giben International, Haas Automation, Knuth Machine Tools, IMSA.



The rolling mill and other metalworking machinery market consists of sales of rolling mill and other metalworking machinery and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce rolling mill and other metalworking machinery. This industry comprises establishments manufacturing rolling mill machinery and equipment and/or other metalworking machinery (except industrial molds, special dies and tools, die sets, jigs, and fixtures, cutting tools and machine tool accessories, and machine tools).



The global rolling mill and other metalworking machinery market is expected to decline from $29.6 billion in 2019 to $27.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $33.4 billion in 2023.



TRUMPF Group; Amada Co Ltd; Mitsubishi Electric; LST GmbH; Mazak



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global rolling mill and other metalworking machinery market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global rolling mill and other metalworking machinery market. Africa was the smallest region in the global rolling mill and other metalworking machinery market.



29.09.2020, Recently, HBIS Tangshan Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd. (HBIS Tangsteel), a Chinese steel producer, has awarded Primetals Technologies with the final acceptance certificate for two continuous galvanizing lines (CGL) installed as part of the expansion of cold rolling mill no. 2 at its Tangshan plant in Hebei Province. The CGLs 5 and 6 increase the production capacity for high-strength, coated metal sheets by 650,000 metric tons per annum. The sheets are mainly used by the automotive industry.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery Market and assist manufacturers and Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery organization to better grasp the development course of Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery Market.



