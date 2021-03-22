Rolling Stock Market: Outlook and Forecast – 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Rolling Stock Market by Product Type (Locomotive, Rapid Transit, Wagon, and Coach), Locomotive Technology (Conventional, Turbocharged, and Maglev), Application (Passenger and Freight) & Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2025", Published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to be USD 51.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to USD 64.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for public transport and the increasing need for energy-efficient transport are some of the key drivers fueling the growth of this market. Increasing urbanization, adoption of public transport as a means of reducing traffic congestion, growing demand for energy-efficient transport and increasing adoption of rolling stocks for freight transportation are major drivers of the Rolling Stock Market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Rolling Stock Market"

214 – Tables

73 – Figures

305 – Pages



Growing concerns over increased pollution by the rolling stock industry is the prime reason for the government to switch to electric locomotives and electric multiple units. They have recognized the need for promoting energy-efficient vehicles to reduce the increasing pollution. Government bodies to invest in rail infrastructure, expansion of electrified rail route, refurbishment of diesel locomotive to electric locomotive and increase in budget to increase freight transportation are driving factors for Rolling Stock Market to grow in near future.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4380892



The Asia Oceania market is projected to hold the largest share by 2025.



Due to increased production, domestic demand, and capacity expansions by rolling stock manufacturers. This increase in production helps cope with the rising demand for rail transportation and concerns related to fuel-efficiency norms and regulations. In addition to domestic markets, there is an increase in demand from international markets. In January 2020, CRRC received an overseas supply contract worth USD 55.5 from Portugal to supply 18 new light rails with a maintenance period of five years. Thus, demand in the Asia Oceania region is on the rise. Further, The Indian Railways received an FDI investment of USD 1,071 million from April 2000 to December 2020, which is expected to further lead to the development of rail infrastructure, which is expected to the market. Japan is the technology leader in the Rolling Stock Market which is majorly used for passenger transportation. The country is continuously investing in the development of innovative technologies in rolling stock. Previously, South Korea's rolling stock industry was dependent on technologies developed by France and Japan. However, companies such as Hyundai Rotem are bringing technological developments in the country's Rolling Stock Market.



Technological advancements are a key driver for the EMU market.



There has been a rapid increase in the number of technological advancements in the Rolling Stock Market. The EMU segment is estimated to hold the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020. This can be credited to the latest generation of EMUs, which are characterized by modular designs. Advanced electric multiple units is more efficient and favourable than diesel multiple units. The demand for EMUs is expected to increase significantly owing to the construction of new high-speed train lines in China and the demand for new vehicles in Russia, Japan, Brazil, and the US. Such innovations would spur the growth of the Rolling Stock Market.



Request FREE Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=4380892



Freight Transportation: A promising market due to the resurgence of mining activities and increasing industrial transportation.



The demand for freight wagons is high in the US, China, and Russia. This is because of the increasing replacement of old fleets and the growth of the manufacturing sector in these countries. Custom-made and technologically advanced wagons, such as chemical and pressure tank wagons and car-carrier and low-loader container-carrying wagons, are manufactured in Western Europe and other developed regions. The increased mining activities in emerging economies are expected to impact the market for freight transportation positively. For instance,2019–2020, more than 1,210.46 million tons of freight was transported in India through the railways. Further, according to the International Organizing Committee for the World Mining Congress (WMC) 2020, global mining production was 17.7 billion metric tons in 2018 and Asia accounted for 58.3% of the total production. Therefore, mineral-rich countries are expected to expand their rail networks to enhance connectivity. The growth of freight transportation is expected to propel the growth of freight wagons and locomotives consequently.



The report analyzes all major players in the Rolling Stock Market including CRRC (China), Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada), Alstom (France), and General Electric Company (US).



Browse Related Reports:



Railway Wiring Harness Market by Application (HVAC, Lighting, Traction System, Infotainment), Material, Train Type (Metro/Monorail, Light Rail, HRS), Component (Wire, Connector), Voltage (High, Low), Cable Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025



Train Control and Management System Market by Solution (PTC, CBTC, & Integrated Train Control), Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Communication Gateway, & HMI), Connectivity (GSM-R, Wi-Fi, TETRA), Train Type (EMU, DMU, Metro & High Speed) & Region - Forecast to 2022



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for a deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/rolling-stock-market.asp