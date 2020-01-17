Rolling Stock Market: Trends and Opportunities by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- The Rolling Stock Market, in terms of value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% from 2018 to 2025. The market is estimated to be USD 54.43 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 73.80 billion by 2025. Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for rolling stock, followed by Europe and North America. The growth of this market is fueled by the infrastructural development of urban sub-urban rail network, approval of new rail lines, and high-speed rail projects.



The key players in the rolling stock market include CRRC (China), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada), Stadler (Switzerland), Hyundai Rotem (South Korea), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Strukton (The Netherlands), Wabtec (US), and General Electric (US).



A turbocharged locomotive segment to hold the largest share in the rolling stock market, by locomotive technology



The turbocharged locomotive market is estimated to be the largest in the rolling stock market. The primary advantage of the turbocharged locomotive is that it gives more power with no increase in fuel costs. Major OEMs such as ABB have modernized turbochargers in locomotives to meet technical, environmental and cost requirements of the rolling stock market. In heavy hauling, more powerful units are being used to increase track capacities. This is increasing the demand for turbochargers and turbocharged locomotives.



Freight Transportation: A promising market due to the resurgence of mining activities and increasing industrial transportation



The demand for freight wagons is high in the US, China, and Russia. This is because of the increasing replacement of old fleets and the growth of the manufacturing sector in these countries. Custom-made and technologically advanced wagons, such as chemical and pressure tank wagons and car-carrier and low-loader container-carrying wagons, are manufactured in Western Europe and other developed regions. The increased mining activities in emerging economies are expected to impact the market for freight transportation positively. The growth of freight transportation is expected to propel the growth of freight wagons and locomotives consequently.



Asia Oceania: Largest market for rolling stock



The Asia Oceania rolling stock market is estimated to be the largest, in terms of value, in 2018. The demand for rail vehicles in this region is triggered by the growing population of urban areas, where the existing transportation infrastructure is insufficient. The expansion of this network is expected to drive the demand for new vehicles.



The European rolling stock market is estimated to be the second-largest, by value, in 2018. The European Union represents the biggest absolute market for rail products and services, with the rolling stock segment representing the largest part of this market. The European region is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. The North American rolling stock market is estimated to be the third-largest in 2018.



Target Audience:



- Associations related to the railway industry

- Government authorities

- Infrastructure providers for railway lines

- Legal and regulatory authorities

- Manufacturers of rail components

- Rail leasing authorities

- Railway contractors

- Railway manufacturers

- Railway organizations

- Raw material suppliers of railway components

- Raw material suppliers of rolling stock

- Rolling stock components manufacturers

- Rolling stock industry associations

- Rolling stock rail service providers

- Traders, distributors, and suppliers of rolling stock