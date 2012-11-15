Roman and Sons Announce Their Special Winter Discounts of Up to $1,500

Warrington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Roman and Sons has announced their special winter discounts, with savings of up to $1,500. This is a great way for homeowners to prepare their home for the upcoming winter season. Therefore by installing energy efficient windows and doors can help lower the energy costs significantly.



With these winter discounts available customers are able to get high performance replacement windows in King of Prussia. By improving the windows and doors of a home allow customers to be comfortable at all times with the increased insulating products. Being that Roman and Sons is a family owned business they understand that budget is a concern when it comes to replacing windows and doors. That is why they offer the greatest discounts on durable, highly quality materials.



Not only do these window replacements for Devon homeowners benefit during the winter but summer months too. Roman and Sons is dedicated to providing the most recent products and installation techniques to assure homeowners they are receiving high quality materials. They are giving homeowners the opportunity to take advantage of these special discounts to prepare for the upcoming winter months.



About Roman and Sons

Roman and Sons is a family business that strives to continuously improve upon themselves by staying focused on what they do best-windows and doors. Their family's good name and reputation is on the line every time, and they are currently considered as one of the best returns on investment when it comes to any home improvement project!



To learn more visit http://www.romanandsons.com