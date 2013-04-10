Roman and Sons Announces First Ever Sign Hunt Across Delaware Valley

Warrington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- The contractors from Roman and Sons are still in the spirit of Easter, and they are excited to announce their first ever sign hunt. Anyone who spots a Roman and Sons sign on a property should be sure to take a photo and be the first to post it on their Facebook page. Throughout the Delaware Valley, homeowners who have had any projects done whether it may be replacement windows, a new front door, or siding will have a Roman and Sons sign on their front lawn. For those who see this in the area stop and take a picture for a chance to win a $25 Visa prepaid gift card.



For those who simply have seen the Roman and Sons signs before on lawns don’t let this opportunity pass by. The sign hunt is easy and the contractors encourage individuals to act fast before it is too late. It doesn’t even matter what the winner wants to use their $25 Visa prepaid gift card for, it is up to them. It does not need to be used for services at Roman and Sons, but for those who are in need of replacement windows, a new patio, siding, or grand front entrance they can do so for that. If not for replacement windows for the entire home, than a new bay window in a Glenside home will be sure to update the curb appeal.



In Philadelphia, Lansdale, Bucks County, and into Montgomery County, Roman and Sons has had the opportunity to take on many projects and increase home’s resale value as well as their efficiency. Even though Easter has passed, get in the spirit with the Roman and Sons family and if one sees the their sign be sure to take a snapshot of it and upload the picture onto their Facebook page immediately in order to have a chance to win. They see this as a fun contest and treasure hunt for simply noticing their lawn signs. With nothing to lose except for the chance of a $25 gift card they urge those to keep an eye out throughout the Delaware Valley region.



Roman and Sons is a family business that strives to continuously improve upon themselves by staying focused on what they do best which is windows and doors. Throughout the Bucks County and Delaware Valley region, Roman and Sons offers their services and has been since 1951. They have a full understanding of their products and know that homeowners may have trouble determining what is best for their home, which is why they offer recommendations that suit one’s needs. Their family's good name and reputation is on the line every time, and they are currently considered as one of the best returns on investment when it comes to any home improvement project!



