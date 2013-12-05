Roman and Sons Announces Installation Services for Replacement Doors This Winter

Warrington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Roman and Sons is pleased to announce they are now offering installation services for replacement doors this winter. There are still a few months left in the winter season, which is why now, is as good as a time as ever, for homeowners to winterize their home. Being prepared for a major winter storm can relive the stress associated with a winter filled with unpredictable weather. By visiting the Roman and Sons website, homeowners looking to prepare their home for the winter season can find out how to save money on costs associated with having their doors replaced.



For a limited time only, customers can pay 0% financing or choose up to $1,500 on savings by hiring Roman and Sons to replace their entryway, patio and storm doors. To find out more information on these special winter savings, customers can call 215-491-5450. When calling to schedule an appointment, customers can also inquire about receiving a free in-home estimate.



Whether homeowners are choosing to have their entryway, patio, storm, or all three doors replaced at the same time, Roman and Sons will provide custom-made and fitted doors that will protect their homes throughout the entire winter season. All doors made for customers are Energy Star rated, meaning they are tested and approved by the National Fenestration Rating Council. The rating also means the doors have a rating which meets the guidelines set by the United States Department of Energy. This special rating ensures that each door is highly-functional and will do its part in keeping the home safe and secure.



Over the years, Roman and Sons has built a credible reputation of doing each job right, the first time. The company looks forward to meeting new customers and helping them achieve their home improvement goals this winter. From window and door replacements, to deck resurfacing projects, customers end up satisfied with the work completed by the company.



About Roman and Sons

Roman and Sons is a family business that strives to continuously improve upon themselves by staying focused on what they do best—windows and doors. Their family's good name and reputation is on the line every time, and they are currently considered as one of the best returns on investment when it comes to any home improvement project.



To hear more, please visit http://www.romanandsons.com.