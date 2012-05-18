Roman And Sons Launches Energy Star Compliant Glass Package Options

Warrington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Roman and Sons now offers glass package options featuring Low-E/Argon enhanced insulated glass that is Energy Star compliant. The Energy Star program is a voluntary partnership between the US Dept. of Energy and the National Fenestration Rating Council to promote sales of energy efficient windows and doors. By choosing these Energy Star qualifying products, homeowners can reduce their heating and cooling costs and help make their homes more comfortable.



How Low-E Glass Works:



1. Low-E Glass allows natural light to enter your home freely.

2. In the winter, indoor long-wave heat energy is reflected back into the house, lowering heating costs.

3. In the summer, outdoor long-wave heat energy radiating from objects is reflected back outside, lowering cooling costs.



About Roman and Sons

Roman and Sons built their reputation on the old school principal of doing things right the first time while adapting to the ever changing product technology and installation methods. By providing quality products, expert installations, and personalized service, Roman and Sons has done work in virtually every neighborhood across the Delaware Valley.



Bernard Roman founded the business in 1951 as a home improvement company located on Alleghany Avenue in Philadelphia. Over the decades, he began to specialize in replacement window and door projects, earning his clients trust with honesty, integrity, and a beautifully completed job. Bernard laid the foundation for a successful business with one guiding principle: NEVER FORGET A CUSTOMER. This idea has stood the test of time and has allowed their business to enter into its third generation.