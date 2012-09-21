Roman and Sons Launches Their New Deck Fitter System

Warrington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Roman and Sons, one of the best companies to go to for replacement windows in Bucks County, PA, has recently branched out into the deck business and launched a brand new business called "Deck Fitter." What the company has essentially done is take their vinyl decking-which has been around for the past twenty years, and perfected it!



Their Deck Fitter system is a ground-breaking vinyl product that easily installs over and protects an existing wood or composite surface to give any deck a permanent, maintenance-free, barefoot friendly surface that is available at a very affordable rate. Vinyl is a great decking material because of its opposition to extreme temperatures, mold, scratches, fading, and staining!



There can be nothing better than having a great deck in a back yard with which to entertain. Throwing food on the grill and sharing a drink with good friends can be taken to the next level after using Roman and Sons new Deck Fitter system. Having a properly maintained deck will no doubt add beauty to a home, but keeping the deck in its best condition guarantees its overall structural integrity.



For the best deck builder Bucks County, PA and Philadelphia, PA can boast, get in touch with Roman and Sons today by calling them at 267-337-6342, or visit them on the web at http://www.romanandsons.com/!