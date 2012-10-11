Roman and Sons Now Is Now Offering 0% Financing for Winter 2012-13

Warrington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Roman and Sons is now offering 0% financing for the upcoming winter months. The professional contractors at Roman and Sons have been providing the highest quality replacement windows and doors in Bucks County, PA, and they are now also offering this exciting deal for homeowners to take advantage of. Whether one is looking for windows in Willow Grove, Roman and Sons wants their customers not to worry about financing and to have a safe home environment.



The Roman and Sons customer Lisa P. of Feasterville said, “Just a note to say thanks so much. Not only did I get my windows put in so expertly, but you also installed them even before the time promised. Now that is what I call service. You can be sure that you and your company will be well recommended by me.”



The replacement window experts of Ambler were able to prepare this customer for the cold weather ahead with energy efficient windows. Roman and Sons guarantees that one’s heating and cooling costs will be reduced as much as 45% by replacing the home’s windows. Being that they are a certified dealer for national manufacturers such as Anderson and Thermal Industries, Roman and Sons is able to provide an extensive line of windows for homeowners to choose from. With the increased value to the home and 0% financing, homeowners will be able to reap the benefits of what Roman and Sons has to offer.



About Roman and Sons

Roman and Sons is a family business that strives to continuously improve upon themselves by staying focused on what they do best—windows and doors. Their family's good name and reputation is on the line every time, and they are currently considered as one of the best returns on investment when it comes to any home improvement project.



