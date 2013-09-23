Roman and Sons Now Offering 50 Referral Bonus

Warrington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Roman and Sons, a leading provider of replacement windows in Bucks County, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a $50 referral bonus when someone refers friends or family for service. The service needs to be performed by Roman and Sons to receive the referral bonus.



Roman and Sons offers everything needed for the exterior of a home including siding, roofing, doors, decking, and windows. Now is the time to refer a friend or family member that also needs exterior work performed on their home. For referring a friend or family member, a $50 bonus will be received.



As the cooler weather is approaching, it’s a good idea to get drafty windows and doors replaced. When windows and doors become older, they don’t fit as tightly as they used to. Cold air can find its way through even the smallest of cracks or spaces. When this cold air finds its way into a home, the heating system needs to work much harder to keep the home at the desired temperature. This will ultimately increase the bottom line on the homes energy costs. Roman and Sons offers a free in home estimate on all their work. Replacing windows or even a door in the home may not be as costly as a homeowner believes it will be. It’s very cost-effective to take advantage of the free in home estimate before the first energy bill of the winter arrives in the mail. Roman and Sons offers many different styles of windows and doors and can make recommendations based on budget and style.



Roman and Sons referral bonus is a nice way to refer a friend and reduce the cost of work the homeowner is having performed. The $50 can be used towards any window replacement in Philadelphia that is contracted out through Roman and Sons.



About Roman and Sons

Roman and Sons is a family business that strives to continuously improve upon themselves by staying focused on what they do best—windows and doors. Their family's good name and reputation is on the line every time, and they are currently considered as one of the best returns on investment when it comes to any home improvement project.



To hear more please visit http://www.romanandsons.com.