Roman and Sons Now Offering Financing for All Contracted Work This Fall

Warrington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Roman and Sons is pleased to announce they are now offering financing for all contracted work this fall 2013. This includes all new doors, windows, siding, roofing, decking, and patio doors.



Many homeowners procrastinate getting home improvements made on their home due to the high cost. Unfortunately, the longer the homeowners wait, the more expensive the improvement or repair will become. Roman and Sons understands that it can be almost impossible for most homeowners to have the cash up front for home improvements, so they are now offering financing for any installation or repair. They offer many financing programs, making it easy for homeowners to find the perfect program to meet their needs.



Roman and Sons suggests getting any old or broken windows replaced before the winter arrives. Old windows can be very drafty and will only increase the heating bill, making the home very energy inefficient. Keep the warm air in and the cold air out this winter by replacing any old or broken windows. Taking advantage of the financing program will allow homeowners to replace their old windows and doors without taking away from their cash flow for the holidays. A leaky roof can also pose a problem this winter with heavy snow, rain, or sleet. Replacing any leaks in the roof now, will help prevent a lot of damage in the months ahead. Heavy snow can stay on a roof for weeks, and as it melts underneath, it will leak down into the structure of the home causing substantial hidden damage. This hidden damage will cost increasingly more in the future if not taken care of right away.



Contact Roman and Sons today for more information on their financing programs. Keep the home warm this winter by replacing the old windows or doors with new energy efficient products.



About Roman and Sons

Roman and Sons is a family business that strives to continuously improve upon themselves by staying focused on what they do best—windows and doors. Their family's good name and reputation is on the line every time, and they are currently considered as one of the best returns on investment when it comes to any home improvement project.



To hear more please visit http://www.romanandsons.com.