Roman and Sons Now Offering Replacement Windows for as Low as $99 a Month

Warrington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Roman and Sons, one of the leading installers of bay windows in Doylestown and bay windows in Lansdale, is now offering a program for customers that will allow them to replace the windows in their home for as little as $99 a month. Replacing the windows in a home can significantly increase the overall value of the home and also save the homeowner money on the heating and cooling bills every month.



There are several types of replacement windows available including casement, double hung, slider, awning, picture, garden, bow and bay. Roman and Sons can replace any type of window, or install a completely new window in a new location. For example, a bay window can be installed in a new location adding space and light to a room. Old windows can be drafty and allow cold air out and hot air in, or vice versa. Homeowners can lose as much as 45% of the efficiency in their home from windows that need to be replaced. In older homes, the windows may not close completely, the locks may be broken, and there may be cracks in the frame around the window. Cracks in the frame can lead to moisture build up, which will ultimately lead to mold, mildew, and rotting of the wood. If the frame becomes too weak, then not only will the window need to be replaced, but the frame around it as well. A homeowner should contact Roman and Sons at the first indication of moisture in or around a window.



Call Roman and Sons today to take advantage of this special finance plan. It will allow homeowners to replace all their windows and increase the overall value of their home, for one low monthly payment. New windows increase the curb appeal, are easier to clean, and increase the efficiency of the home. To hear more about the company as well as the services they offer, please call 215-491-5450 or visit their website for more information.



About Roman and Sons

Roman and Sons is a family business that strives to continuously improve upon themselves by staying focused on what they do best—windows and doors. Their family's good name and reputation is on the line every time, and they are currently considered as one of the best returns on investment when it comes to any home improvement project.



To hear more please visit http://www.romanandsons.com.