Roman and Sons Now Offering Roofing and Siding to Customers This August

Many people think that new siding is only needed for aesthetic purposes on a home. Although new siding does increase the curb appeal and overall value of a home, it also comes with many hidden benefits. Many of the new sidings come with insulation under the siding panels. It can not be seen and appears to be normal siding. The new insulated siding will really help a home cut back on its energy costs. It helps to keep the warm air warm in the winter and the cool air cool in the summer.



New siding can also help keep moisture out of the home. When siding gets old, it will crack and warp which allows water to seep into the home’s frame. When the supporting structure of the home gets wet on a regular basis, it will start to affect the overall strength of the structure. It can also lead to a slew of problems including mold, mildew, and water damage in areas that can’t be seen. These are all problems that can also occur when the roof needs to be replaced. A leaky roof will just lead a homeowner from one problem to another. If the homeowner is lucky, they can see the damage that the leaky roof is causing such as wet and damaged drywall, wet and damaged floors, and furniture that has soaked up the water over a period of time and has become warped and ruined. Many times the leak will drip behind the walls where it can’t be seen. This is when the situation gets more dangerous as mold and mildew will start growing behind the walls and can make the air within the home very unhealthy to breath.



Call Roman and Sons today and speak to a professional about new siding or a new roof. They will not only make a big difference in the overall value of the home, but it will save the homeowner money and heartache down the road from water damage either coming from the roof or the siding.



About Roman and Sons

Roman and Sons is a family business that strives to continuously improve upon themselves by staying focused on what they do best—windows and doors. Their family's good name and reputation is on the line every time, and they are currently considered as one of the best returns on investment when it comes to any home improvement project.



