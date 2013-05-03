Roman and Sons Now Offers Glass Package Options for Enhanced Insulation

Warrington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Low-E/Argon enhanced insulated glass does more than just lower the energy bills; it delivers a more comfortable environment in the home, increases its value, and protects valuables indoors from sunlight damage. Some homeowners may have noticed their carpet or hardwood flooring become discolored due to the sun beating down on it every single day, and with the low-E/Argon windows they can make all the difference. With that being said, Roman and Sons is now offering the glass package that is Energy Star compliant.



Not only can this new glass package from Roman and Sons enhance insulation, but it also allows natural sunlight to enter the home for a light airy feel. With its energy efficient technology, the windows allow the home to feel more comfortable keeping in the cool air during the summer months and the hot air in the winter months. The contractors at Roman and Sons are excited to be offering this to homeowners especially with the warm weather fast approaching. These windows provide an intelligent, sustainable solution for homeowners across the Bucks County and Delaware Valley region.



The Low-E Glass operates efficiently during all months of the year. For example, throughout the summer season hot radiating objects are reflected off the glass and back outside, which in return lower the cost of the home’s cooling bill. For those who are unfamiliar with the Low-E Glass technology it consists of a thin metallic layer that coats the windows, allowing the suns heat and light to enter without the damaging UV rays to pass through. Being that they are Energy Star compliant these windows are a great investment. For those who are looking for replacement windows in Montgomery County contact Roman and Sons today.



About Roman and Sons

Roman and Sons is a family business that strives to continuously improve upon themselves by staying focused on what they do best which is windows and doors. Throughout the Bucks County and Delaware Valley region, Roman and Sons offers their services and has been since 1951. They have a full understanding of their products and know that homeowners may have trouble determining what is best for their home, which is why they offer recommendations that suit one’s needs. Their family's good name and reputation is on the line every time, and they are currently considered as one of the best returns on investment when it comes to any home improvement project!



