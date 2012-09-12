Romance Author Adds a Spiritual Side to Her Fiction

Moses Lake, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Karma: The cosmic principle according to which each person is rewarded or punished in one incarnation according to that person's deeds in the previous incarnation. (Source: Dictionary.com)



New adult romance author Candace Bowen Early has always been a big believer in Karma. She likes to think of it as paying something positive forward. What good you put out into the universe comes back to you magnified. The same goes for negativity.



Candace has witnessed karma firsthand time-after-time and even though she is a believer, it has not always been easy for her to take the highroad. On these occasions, she finds it necessary to step back from the situation to regain her mental footing.



By freeing herself of negative emotions such as dislike and vindictiveness towards people, she has found that she can continue to move forward with her life in a positive manner. Candace has discovered that her life has always been better because of Karma. Whether in her personal life or professional writing life, she feels consistently blessed.



That is not to say that she is free of negative thoughts and feelings. Being human, a small part of her feels satisfaction when malicious people find themselves on the wrong side of karma. Though she would not want harm to come to anyone, everyone has heard the phrase, what comes around goes around. To her, that is what karma is all about. Yet she says, “I try not to dwell on the negativity of others since they are the ones who must come to terms with their own actions.”



A lot of people might think she is crazy, but for every bad thing that has happened in her life, more goods things have occurred to fill the gaps. By remaining on the high road and doing the right thing, Candace feels she continues to come out on top. With a record like that, she thinks she would be crazy not to believe in karma.



Candace Bowen Early believes in karma so much, that she weaves its elements into her new adult romance novels on a regular basis.



In Wicked Embers, Candace’s latest romance novel it's been one year since Bronwyn Chase left the modern world behind, and an ancient evil is stirring in Cornwall ....



Bree Peltier is a skeptic. She doesn't believe in mystics or witches. Between keeping up with her university studies and falling in love with her archaeology professor, her life is complicated enough. When a vengeful spirit possesses her childhood friend and goes on a killing spree, she is forced to re-examine her beliefs. The spirit is out to destroy the descendants of Bronwyn, and Bree is the only one who can stop it. If she believes.



Bree is a mystic. If she doesn't embrace her birthright, she could lose everyone she has ever loved. If she does embrace it, she could lose her soul mate.



Wicked Embers takes readers on a journey of revenge, loss, belief, and love as Bree Peltier discovers her past, present, and future.



Wicked Embers is Candace’s fourth novel. Candace Bowen Early can pinpoint the exact date her writing career began. On March 17, 2008, she witnessed deaf Actress Marlee Maitlin’s amazing performance on Dancing With the Stars. Inspired, she realized that out of the hundreds of romance novels she had read over the years, not one of them featured a deaf heroine.



Selecting her favorite historical period, Candace started her career as an author with a historical romance, A Knight of Silence, which was voted best 2010 Romance eBook of the year by The Gatekeepers Post. Finding inspiration in the strangest of places, the idea for her second novel came to Candace as she held two medieval religious medals. Her paranormal time travel romance, Spur of the Moment, was born. Wicked Embers is the sequel to Spur of the Moment.



Candace is a native of suburban Chicago, and resides in South Florida, though she remains a devoted Chicago Cubs fan. Candace is a member of Romance Writers of America.



