Romance Author Shares How She Came up With Her Mr. Perfect

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Candace Bowen Early, new adult romance novelist, started creating worlds of fiction as an escape from the ‘real world’. While her heroines easily spring to mind, she struggles with the task of creating the perfect men.



The unrealistic versions of perfection found in some romance novels, where the heroines spend their time swooning, do not appeal to her. For Candace, a man with flaws is perfect. She reveals, “I strive for realism whenever I can, even to the point of slipping bona fide history into my stories.”



Candace was never attracted to men purely because of their appearance, so she explains that for her, she must create heroes that are not only good-looking, but also have substance and integrity.



Reese Blackwell is just such a man in Candace’s latest new adult romance novel, Wicked Embers. He respects heroine Bree and only pursues her once he knows without a doubt she is the one. Reese is even willing to lose his position, as a university professor, for Bree. He is an example of an, intricate and realistic, perfect man created by Candace.



In Wicked Embers, it's been one year since Bronwyn Chase left the modern world behind, and an ancient evil is stirring in Cornwall ....



Bree Peltier is a skeptic. She doesn't believe in mystics or witches. Between keeping up with her university studies and falling in love with her archaeology professor, her life is complicated enough. When a vengeful spirit possesses her childhood friend and goes on a killing spree, she is forced to re-examine her beliefs. The spirit is out to destroy the descendants of Bronwyn, and Bree is the only one who can stop it. If she believes.



Bree is a mystic. If she doesn't embrace her birthright, she could lose everyone she has ever loved. If she does embrace it, she could lose her soul mate.



Wicked Embers takes readers on a journey of revenge, loss, belief, and love as Bree Peltier discovers her past, present, and future.



Wicked Embers is Candace’s fourth novel. Candace Bowen Early can pinpoint the exact date her writing career began. On March 17, 2008, she witnessed deaf Actress Marlee Maitlin’s amazing performance on Dancing With the Stars. Inspired, she realized that out of the hundreds of romance novels she had read over the years, not one of them featured a deaf heroine.



Selecting her favorite historical period, Candace started her career as an author with a historical romance, A Knight of Silence, which was voted best 2010 Romance eBook of the year by The Gatekeepers Post. Finding inspiration in the strangest of places, the idea for her second novel came to Candace as she held two medieval religious medals. Her paranormal time travel romance, Spur of the Moment, was born. Wicked Embers is the sequel to Spur of the Moment.



Candace is a native of suburban Chicago, and resides in South Florida, though she remains a devoted Chicago Cubs fan. Candace is a member of Romance Writers of America.



Website: http://www.knightseries.com



Wicked Embers is available at your local bookstore, online, and at Rhemalda Publishing. It is also available in eBook format.



Rhemalda Publishing is a small press that publishes children’s, young adult, new adult, and adult fiction and non-fiction.



