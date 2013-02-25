J.A. Jackson Is Pleased to Announce Her New Book, the PROPOSITION

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- The PROPOSITION is a modern day romance book. It’s the second book in the A Geek, an Angel series, about what happens when the single geek in Silicon Valley of the Geeks, gets a little help in romance from the paranormal.



Available exclusively at Amazon.com and the Kindle store the PROPOSITION is about the a young woman and her destiny. She is entangled with the possibility of losing her position, her hear and her whole life as she knows it.



Janeshia James is confused and bitter about love, but she is not confused about her drive to succeed. She is a beautiful, ambitious woman and she enjoys her career, as director of a prestigious nonprofit in Silicon Valley, California.



Walker Perrault is a geek. He’s imposing in stature, but he is also handsome and very intellectually inclined. Walker had given up on love. He was looking for the one true love of his life. She slipped through his fingers when he was a boy. Now, he’s all grown up. After seeing his former love at a fundraiser Walker wants to get back into Janeshia’s life.



When things start to go terribly wrong with the nonprofit Janeshia works for Walker is called in to run the day-to-day operations of the fundraiser. She never expected what came next, the proposition.



Her destiny aligned her against three formidable men, one with the knowledge to take away her position, one with the power to take away her heart and one with a deep dark secret that could change her life forever.



Will Walker lift the veil of deception and expose the truth to her before it’s too late? Or will a dark secret from the past change their lives forever?



For more information about The PROPOSITON or to purchased the latest book in the A Geek, an Angel series visit Link to Publication of The PROPOSITION.



For more information on Jackson visit her author link by clicking on the link Author J.A. Jackson.

ISBN-13: 978-0988450820

ASIN: B00BE6EQT0



About Author: J.A. Jackson

Author J.A. Jackson a romantic at heart, drew from her many experiences dating in the Bay Area to come up with a series with lively plot ideas and a surreal twist which captures the fabulous crowd of loveable geeks as they encounter jealousy, betrayal, outrageous behavior, heartbreak and romance.



J.A. Jackson is the pseudonym for a romance author. She lives in an enchanted little house she calls home outside of Oakland, California with her husband and Big Sally an American scent hound. She was born in Arkansas and comes from a family rich in story tellers. She spent over ten years working in the non-profit sector where she wrote grants, press releases and contributed many stories to their newsletters. She was their Newsletter editor for over ten years. She loves growing roses, a good pot of hot tea, chocolate, magical stories, suspense stories, ghost stories, and reading Jane Austen again and again in her pastime.