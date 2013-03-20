Romance Novelist Author Madison Lake Launches a Completely Redesigned Website

Sausalito, Ca -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Madison Lake, an author of spicy romance novels, has just announced the launch of her redesigned website. With the website name Madison Lake’s Modern Trash, her site now features her blog on the homepage as well as daily columns as part of the weekly line-up of posts. Madison’s Playlist, Toy Store, advice about relationships, and steamy excerpts from four of Madison’s latest novels are just some of the many things that people can look forward to on the updated website.



Madison’s journey to become a successful author of romance novels is quite interesting; she began her writing career composing newsletters and articles for magazines. After several of her colleagues noticed and commented on her ability to write sensual text, she was inspired to leave her freelance work behind and concentrate on writing romantica.



Visitors to Madison’s site are virtually guaranteed to find something intriguing and entertaining. For example, on Mondays, people will get the chance to enjoy a new funky or classic musical selection on her popular playlist. Tuesdays are devoted to fun, with posts about a social issue that’s on Madison’s mind, or maybe an amusing story about something that recently happened in her life.



“Tippy Claret will read your emails and have answers to your personal questions about sex, love and relationships in ‘Talk to Tippy’ every Wednesday,” Madison wrote in an article on her newly updated website, adding that visitors will also be both amused and educated with the always-popular “History of Sex,” a fan favorite.



“And don’t forget to visit our ‘Friday Round Up’ which pretty much wraps up the week in a nice concise package,” Madison says. “Saturday and Sunday may reveal some unexpected post, maybe a contest that you won’t want to miss, so don’t go away.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Madison Lake and her work are welcome to visit her website at any time; there, they can read reviews and selected chapters from several of her latest books, including “More Than Just Friends,” “Salon Antics,” and “A Cloud of Hawthorne.” Those who are interested in receiving Madison’s blogs directly to their inbox may click on the RSS feed located right on the site.



As readers noted in their reviews, Madison has a knack for writing romance novels that are both erotic and entertaining.



“Anyone interested in blushing at a saucy romance, check out Madison Lake’s work. As a male, it even held my interest,” Alexander P. Matt wrote in a review that is posted on the site.



About Madison Lake

Madison Lake is an author of romance novels with an edge. Not only does she write spicy novels, she produces a classy, tasteful website with fun daily blogs about romance, sex, love, and relationships. For more information, please visit www.madisonlakepages.com