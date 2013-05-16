Romance Novelist's Website Madison Lake's Modern Trash Adds New Features to Homepage

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Madison Lake, an author of Romance novels and the owner of new blog Madison Lake’s Modern Trash, has recently announced the addition of two features to her website’s homepage.



Madison Lake’s Modern Trash’s latest features, added to enhance the visitor’s experience, are a list of contributing artists and a weekly blog activity list.



The contributing artists list features photographers who have provided services to the site in some way and a link to each website. There are currently three highlighted websites: Erotic Fine Art, Consult Monashee, and Rob Lang.



The website’s weekly blog activity list is called Friday’s Round Up. This feature provides a collection of links related to the week’s blog activity. In this way, readers can stay up to date with any new posts within the last seven days.



Madison Lake’s Modern Trash is frequently updated by Lake with informative daily blogs. Some of her most widely read blog posts are The History of Sex, a series of blogs that explores interesting facts and famous relationships, and Talk To Tippy, a weekly advice column that answers questions from readers.



The website also contains news about Lake’s books. Lake is the author of five erotic romance novels: “More Than Just Friends;” “Salon Antics;” “A Cloud of Hawthorne;” “Where Daffodils Grow Wild;” and “Graffiti Bleu & Madison Lake Collaborate,” the product of her teamwork with poet and fellow author Graffiti Bleu. All of Lake’s books are available for purchase on Amazon.



Individuals interested in learning more about Lake and her work can visit the author’s website for more information.



About Madison Lake

