Newport News, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Claudia Harbaugh introduces the first in her series of regency romance novels, "Her Grace in Disgrace". The romance novel tells the story of Isobel Kennilworth Aiken, who in the opening of the story possesses the title Duchess of Warwick, but quickly loses her privilege to become Miss Kennilworth once again. Upon the death of her husband, The Duke of Warwick, the will makes clear that the Duke remains married to another woman with whom he had a son named Reggie. Six year-old Reggie is suddenly the Duke of Warwick and the woman who has been living for six years believing she is lawfully wedded to the Duke of Warwick gets kicked out of British society in disgrace.



Regency romance novels take place in England in the early years of the 19th century prior to ascension of Queen Victoria to the British throne. "Her Grace in Disgrace" sets itself in this world of strict manners and positions in British society. Isobel Kennilworth must find her place in this often claustrophobic world without the title and prestige she believed would be hers for life.



Isobel Kennilworth spends her time vacillating between isolation and attempts to revive romances with childhood sweethearts and former titled suitors, while toying with the idea of attempting to remove the new Duchess of Warwick with help of the Duke's brother Charles, who himself was robbed of the title Duke of Warwick by six year-old Reggie.



"Her Grace in Disgrace" will be the first in a series of romance novels Claudia Harbaugh has titled "The Widows of Woburn Place". It is available in both Kindle eBook format and paperback at Amazon.



The eBook can be downloaded by going to http://www.amazon.com/Grace-Disgrace-Widows-Woburn-ebook/dp/B00DJBYGJS



The paperback can be ordered by going to http://www.amazon.com/Grace-Disgrace-Widows-Woburn-Volume/dp/1490341684



Claudia Harbaugh has her own website at http://www.claudiaharbaugh.com/



About Claudia Harbaugh

A resident of Newport News, VA, Claudia Harbaugh has written and performed in numerous plays that have been produced by amateur drama groups throughout the northeastern United States. She is a wife, mother and grandmother. Her faith, family and love of spinning stories are at the heart of who she is. "Her Grace in Disgrace" is her first novel.



