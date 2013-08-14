Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Romania Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Romania beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Romania beer industry, published by . The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

For the second consecutive year the Romanian beer market continued to grow, recovering partially from the historic volume loss since 2009, but still remaining far from the 2008 market size. There is a still limited presence of beer under Private Label, but the segment continues to grow two to three times faster than market as a whole.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

In 2012 the beer sales benefitted from a very good weather with summer temperatures exceeding the normal average. The numerous sports and cultural events of 2012 also had a significant impact on consumption. The annual inflation rate in December was above the targeted inflation rate for 2012, whilst the nominal increase in average income was only 3.6%, diminishing the purchasing power of local consumers considerably.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Romania Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Romania Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

After several years of calm on the beer market from taxation point of view, the brewers are faced with a significant increase in taxation in 2013 which threatens to reverse or at least restrict the recovery trend started in 2011.



For most beverages the 2012 weather was within the normal parameters. Beer in particular took advantage of the high summer temperatures.



On-premise sales are still suffering from a decrease in purchasing power and disposable income. Even when going away for weekend picnics Romanians prefer to buy the beer in retail, in large size PET bottles, of course.



The combined market share of the top ten trademark brands remains stable at 72%, all leading brands being Romanian except for Skol (URBB).



Looking forward to the coming year, 2013 is forecast lower growth as tax increases and moody weather already in the year hinder performance.



Key Highlights

After several years of hesitant performance, local consumers seem to have finally embraced beer mixes after the launch of Ciuc Radler (Heineken) which had an explosive growth driven by the strong launch campaign.



The traditional Romanian preference for branded products is currently balanced by the increased financial difficulties of most consumers which became more price sensitive and less willing to allow a significant budget for food and beverages.



The success of PET is explained not only by its price advantage but also by its convenience as in many cases Romanians drink beer at home in large groups of friends, or with the entire family.



The numerous sports and cultural events of 2012 had a significant, positive impact on consumption.



Not only was local production for the domestic market successful in 2012, but imports and exports also improved.



Companies Mentioned



EUROPEAN FOOD (EUROPEAN DRINKS GROUP), HEINEKEN ROMANIA, BERGENBIER, formerly InBev Romania (STARBEV), ROMAQUA GROUP, UNITED ROMANIAN BREWERIES BEREPROD, URSUS BREWERIES (SABMiller), Albrau Grup ,Bermas Suceava ,Martens ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139557/romania-beer-market-insights-2013.html