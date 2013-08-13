Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Romania Food and Drink Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

We continue to expect the Romanian economy to post modest growth in the coming months, on the back of

improving private consumption and the recovering agricultural sector, which had suffered due to poor

weather conditions. Nevertheless, private consumption will not grow dramatically, as the sluggish external

environment continues to weigh on the economy, and inflation remains elevated. We also note that VAT in

Romania stands at 24%, which is among the highest globally. That said, unemployment has recovered since

mid-2012, with wage increases also benefitting discretionary spending patterns. Generally speaking, we are

still positive about the Romanian consumer story in the long term, certainly on a regional level, given the

size of its population and also the relative immaturity of its food and drinks markets.

Headline Industry Data (local currency)

? 2013 per capita food consumption growth = +4.83% year-on-year (y-o-y); forecast compound annual

growth rate (CAGR) to 2017= +5.42%.

? 2013 alcoholic drinks sales growth = +5.00% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2017= +5.51%.

? 2013 soft drinks sales growth = +5.11% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2017= +6.95%.

? 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth = +8.73% y-o-y; forecast CAGR to 2017= +10.53%.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138984/romania-food-and-drink-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###