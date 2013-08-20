Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Romania Infrastructure Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Romania's economy as a whole is estimated to have grown by 0.5% in real terms during 2012, and we

forecast that growth in 2013 will be 1.7%, according to our Country Risk team's latest macroeconomic

outlook. However, it is thought that the construction sector outperformed the economic growth rate.

Underpinning our relative optimism for the sector is the strong performance of the roads and power

sectors, along with an improving non-residential construction outlook. For 2013, we expect real growth of

1.9% for the construction industry, which is a return to growth after an estimated 0.9% contraction in 2012,

which could in fact be revised upwards revealing an even smaller decline. Over the period 2014-2017, we

expect that Romania's construction market will expand at annual rate of 3.2%, while the period 2018-2022

will see continued annual growth of around 3.1% in real terms, making for a reasonably auspicious longterm

outlook in comparison to the previous years. Risks to our construction sector forecasts are to the

downside, with Romania's exposure to the downturn in the eurozone market and structural barriers despite

EU membership weighing heavy on growth. The risk to the generous renewables tariffs which have driven

growth in the energy and utilities industry are also a major downside risk. Until the eurozone crisis fully

abates, it is unlikely that the residential construction market will improve in light of concerns over job

security and wages.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139718/romania-infrastructure-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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