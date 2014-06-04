Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "Romania Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Summary
"Romania Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Romania and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on Romania population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mobile subscriptions and penetration rates
- Mobile handset sales by quarter
- Mobile handset sales by customer type - New subscriptions and replacement mobile handset
- Mobile handset sales by mobile features and smartphone handset Sales by feature
- Mobile handset ASP
- Mobile handset revenue
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of Romania operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Demographics - data on Romania population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mobile subscriptions and penetration rates
- Mobile handset sales by quarter
- Mobile handset sales by customer type - New subscriptions and replacement mobile handset
- Mobile handset sales by mobile features and smartphone handset Sales by feature
- Mobile handset ASP
- Mobile handset revenue
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.
- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.
- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.
Vendors
- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mexico Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature
- Poland Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature
- USA Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature
- Brazil Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature
- Spain Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature
- Argentina Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature
- Chile Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature
- Peru Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature
- Russia Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature
- Czech Republic Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Feature