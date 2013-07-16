"Romania Oil & Gas Report Q3 2013" Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Romania Oil & Gas Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The exploration efforts of ExxonMobil and OMV Petrom in the Black Sea could signal a turning point in Romania's upstream outlook, helping reduce dramatically the country's gas import dependency from around 2018. International oil company (IOC) interest in Romania is now on the rise and, if exploited by the government, could result in much higher investment levels. Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta ha said that he supports shale gas exploration in the country, bringing hope to Chevron and other IOCs keen to investigate the country's significant shale gas potential.
The main trends and developments for Romania's oil and gas sector are:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Chevron has reaffirmed its commitment to developing Romania's shale gas resources following the country's rejection of a moratorium on shale gas exploration. The US group is the only holder of shale exploration licences in the country. The Romanian government officially cancelled a moratorium on shale gas exploration as it seeks to develop new sources of domestic production in order to counter both an imminent decline in the country's reserves and its growing dependency on Russian natural gas imports.
- Chevron, Singapore-based Raffles Energy and UK-based Zeta Petroleum have signed a deal to share data for their acreage in Romania. The companies will exchange well data relating to the 2,403 square kilometre (sq km) Suceava gas concession and the 6,284sq km Barlad concession. The companies, which have secured data exchange approval from Romania's National Agency for Minerals and Resources, will get access to certain data on each concession, including historic well and seismic data. Zeta and Raffles will assess the existing data for the Barlad concession, aimed at identifying conventional hydrocarbons targets in the area.
- ExxonMobil and OMV Petrom discovered natural gas with their Domino-1 deep water exploration well in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea, and early estimates of up to 85bn cubic metres (bcm) have been attributed to the prospect. The discovery well in the Neptun block, in water depths of approximately 1,000 metres (m), was drilled to a total depth of more than 3,000m. A 3D seismic programme is being conducted before further drilling takes place to prove-up the block's potential. If successful, first production is unlikely before 2018.
- OMV and ExxonMobil have said they expect to invest US$1bn in exploring a deep water section of the Black Sea off the coast of Romania, World Oil reports. The joint venture partners say the expenditure will be put towards an ongoing 3D seismic survey, due to be completed in Q213, and further exploratory drilling, which is expected to be completed by early 2014.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cenovus Energy, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012
- Swift Energy Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Newfield Exploration Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Apco Oil and Gas International Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012
- Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook 2013
- Linn Energy, LLC Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- EPL Oil & Gas, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012
- Loews Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012
- Bill Barrett Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012