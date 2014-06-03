Fast Market Research recommends "Romania Power Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- BMI View: Nuclear power will be key to driving Romania's energy sector given the prospect of massive Chinese and Canadian investment in the second half of the decade. Renewables will also continue to play an important role, although the scaling back of the government's support will slow investment. Energy prices will moderate as the implicit subsidy for green energy is lifted. The government will remain committed to privatisation of the energy sector, but the prospective listing for Hidroelectrica may be delayed by renewed demands for its re-organi s ation.
Key Trends And Developments
- In February 2014, Hidroelectrica was placed back under re-organisation procedures after the Court of Appeal cancelled a decision of another court which had previously terminated the re-organization procedure.
- In February, the government introduced a series of windfall taxes on companies with a monopoly over the distribution and transmission of electricity and natural gas, as well as the additional revenue gas producers get from the deregulation of the gas prices.
- In February, Romania's nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica announced plans to invest up to EUR1.9mn in the Tarnita-Lapustesti pumped-storage hydropower plant.
- In March, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Erste Group both committed EUR49m to a EUR200m project led by the German power producer, STEAG for the construction of the 108MW Crucea North Wind Farm in Dobrogea.
- In March, the EBRD offered a EUR20mn loan for the construction and operation of six solar photovoltaic parks totalling 50 MW in Oltenia in a project led by EDP Renovaveis.
- In March, the government outlined measures for helping large energy consumers, including waivers for renewable energy surcharges worth EUR40mn, and potentially also a tax cut on gas.
- In March, Nuclearelectrica announced it was considering acquiring 2mn shares in a project company which will develop an electricity interconnector under...
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Romania Power Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s market assessment and independent forecasts covering electricity generation (coal, gas, oil, nuclear, hydro and non-hydro renewables), electricity consumption, trade, transmission and distribution losses and electricity generating capacity.
The Romania Power Report also analyses the impact of regulatory changes, recent developments and the background macroeconomic outlook and features competitive landscapes comparing national and multinational operators by sales, market share, investments, projects, partners and expansion strategies.
Key Benefits
- Use BMI's independent industry forecasts for Romania to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic planning in the power market.
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