"Romania Real Estate Report Q3 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "Romania Real Estate Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- The Romania Real Estate report examines the Commercial Office, Retail and Industrial segments throughout the country in the context of the April 27 government collapse.
With a focus on the principal cities of Bucharest, Brasov and Cluj-Napoca, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the eurozone crisis on a market already characterised by austerity. In line with such an outlook, we see similar stable, though unexciting growth in rental rates in 2012, with supply and demand largely in balance. The retail sector can be considered an outperformer, with internationals constantly entering and many looking to expand their businesses out of the major cities.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Points
- New construction projects are beginning to emerge and activity in the building industry will pick up through the rest of the forecast period.
- In July 2011, the Fitch agency raised Romania's credit rating, bringing it back into the range recommended for investments.
- The country remains financially fragile and the supply of credit may prove a limiting factor to expansion, both in the economy overall and more particularly in the real estate sector.
- The eurozone's current problems will pose a threat to the country's investment flows and demand for its exports.
- Recent government turmoil will impact investor confidence in the country.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Singapore Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Philippines Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- South Africa Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- South Korea Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Croatia Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Pakistan Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Bahrain Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Saudi Arabia Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- India Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- Indonesia Real Estate Report Q3 2012