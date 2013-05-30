Romania Retail Report Q2 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Retailing research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The Romanian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags up short-term concerns about the impact on Romania's economic outlook of the uncertain domestic political environment.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Romanian retail market while minimising investment risk. It also explores the impact of renewed uncertainty over the future of the eurozone on the Romanian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
We analyse the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Romanian retail sector as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
Romanian per capita consumer spending is forecast to increase by 37% to 2017, compared with a regional growth average of 42%. The country comes ninth out of 10 in BMI's Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Retail Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs), although it outperforms slightly better on the rewards side. With its large population and respectable forecast sales growth over the period (14.5%).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Among all retail categories, mass grocery retail (MGR) will be the outperformer through to 2017 in growth terms. In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in the fact that large-scale infrastructure improvement is ongoing and that Romania will receive substantial influxes of EU funds and loans over the coming years. The EUR7.1bn (US$9.2bn) investment into rural development during 2007-2013 forms part of the national budget.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
We have revised down our estimates for Romanian real GDP growth to 0.5% in 2012 and 1.7% in 2013, from previous forecasts of 1.0% and 2.2% respectively, and we do not rule out the possibility of a full-year recession in 2012. The Q212 bounce in Romanian economic activity was temporary, with rising external and domestic political headwinds to drive growth lower by year-end.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Indonesia Retail Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Retail Report Q2 2013
- Croatia Retail Report Q2 2013
- Hong Kong Retail Report Q3 2013
- China Retail Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Retail Report Q2 2013
- BMI India Retail Report Q3 2013
- Airport Retail Trends in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013
- Global Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in Europe, 2012-2013