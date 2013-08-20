Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Romania Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Romanian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags up

short-term concerns about the impact on Romania's economic outlook of the volatile domestic political

environment.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Romanian retail market while minimising

investment risk. It also explores the impact of renewed uncertainty over the future of the eurozone on the

Romanian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139719/romania-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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