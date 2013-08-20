Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Romania Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Romanian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags up
short-term concerns about the impact on Romania's economic outlook of the volatile domestic political
environment.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Romanian retail market while minimising
investment risk. It also explores the impact of renewed uncertainty over the future of the eurozone on the
Romanian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139719/romania-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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