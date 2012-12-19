"Romania Shipping Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Romania Shipping Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- The Romanian Port of Constantza is set to post full-year increases both in total tonnage throughput and the container throughput in 2012, helped by Romania's year-on-year (y-o-y) economic growth. An increase in the country's private consumption will support freight volumes at the country's ports, outweighing downward pressure on Romania's exports and the country's role in the transhipment of goods.
Over the medium term, we project growth at the port of Constantza, which will be trying to recover its pre-downturn throughput volumes.
Headline Industry Data
- 2012 port of Constantza tonnage throughput forecast to grow 3.5%, over the medium term, we project a 23% increase.
- 2012 port of Constantza container throughput forecast to grow 4.3%, over the medium term, we project a 29% increase.
- 2012 total trade growth forecast at 4.2%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends
Main Port Gets Improved Road and Rail Connections: After the news that the project focusing on the development of the railway capacity in the river-maritime area of Romania's main port, Constantza, is to go ahead, with the contract for the execution works finally signed following the decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, Constantza also gets better road connection. The cargo to and from the port of Constantza's does not have to go via the town centre anymore after the recently built northern part of the bypass around the city of Constantza was opened on July 19 2012. The bypass is part of the EBRDfinanced Pan-European Road Corridor IV and the southern part was finished in 2011.
Risks to Outlook
The potential for growth at the country's ports stems from BMI's positive outlook on the Romanian economy. Container throughput will be driven by the country's consumers, with consumer demand in Romania forecast to strengthen. The country's real GDP is estimated to increase by 1% in 2012.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vietnam Shipping Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Shipping Report Q4 2012
- Nigeria Shipping Report Q4 2012
- United Arab Emirates Shipping Report Q4 2012
- Canada Shipping Report Q4 2012
- Oman Shipping Report Q4 2012
- Egypt Shipping Report Q4 2012
- Australia Shipping Report Q4 2012
- Philippines Shipping Report Q4 2012
- Iran Shipping Report Q4 2012