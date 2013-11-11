Romania Shipping Report Q4 2013 - New Study Released

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Romania Shipping Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The Romanian Port of Constantza is set to post another year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in total tonnage throughput in 2013, albeit a lesser increase than in 2012, while container throughput is expected to decrease, despite the country's continued economic recovery.
Improving private consumption will continue supporting freight volumes at the country's ports, trying to outweigh downward pressure on Romania's exports and the country's role in the transhipment of goods. Over the medium term, we project further growth at the port of Constantza and the recovery of its predownturn total in throughput volumes. The box throughput, however, is projected to remain below 2007-2008 level.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 port of Constantza tonnage throughput forecast to grow 2%; over the medium term we project an 18% increase.
- 2013 port of Constantza container throughput forecast to decrease 3%; over the medium term we project a 13% increase.
- 2013 total trade growth forecast at 3.25%.
Key Industry Trends
Six Bids For Constantza Master Plan: Six bids were submitted at the second stage of the tender to choose consultants for the development of the Master Plan of the port of Constantza at the end of June 2013. The first stage took place in November 2012, when eight candidates submitted their documents. Seven of them were invited to participate in the second stage, the technical and financial proposals for the creation of the Master Plan for the port.
Works On Road Bridge Continue: The installation of a metal deck has begun on the bridge which is being built near the port of Constantza. This road bridge will add the bypass connection of the port and the Bucharest-Constantza Motorway, the connection between the south part of the port and the national road network, and will create a direct link between the north and south areas of the port of Constantza without transiting the town.
Ports Struggle To Keep Momentum: The freight volumes through Romanian seaports, according to the port authority, decreased by 1.56% y-o-y, from 19.46mn tonnes in January-May 2012 to 19.15mn tonnes in January-May 2013. Container volumes fell from 278,089TEUs to 264,886TEUs, a y-o-y decline of 4.75%.
Risks To Outlook
The potential for growth at the country's ports stems from BMI's positive outlook on the Romanian economy. Container throughput will be driven by the country's consumers, with consumer demand in Romania forecast to strengthen. The country's real GDP is estimated to increase by 1.7% in 2013. Upside risks to our short and medium term forecasts stem from expansion projects and potential foreign investment and interest.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vietnam Shipping Report Q4 2013
- South Korea Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Hong Kong Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Iran Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Philippines Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Nigeria Shipping Report Q4 2013
- China Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Australia Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Oman Shipping Report Q4 2013
- India Shipping Report Q4 2013