"Romania Telecommunications Report Q2 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- BMI View: The Romanian telecoms market contains a number of major international players, such as Cosmote, backed by OTE and Deutsche Telekom, Orange, and Vodafone in the mobile sector, as well as Liberty Global-owned UPC in the wireline sector. While the mobile subscriber market has witnessed declines in total subscriber numbers in recent quarters, the latest data from operators show a return to growth in H212. Looking beyond subscriber figures, the Romania market is at a key point in its development, with all three of the largest operators expected to have LTE services launched in H113. The extent to which they are able to generate additional revenue streams from this investment will be crucial to the medium term outlook for the sector.
- Both the fixed and dedicated mobile broadband market have continued to grow in 2012, according to the latest regulatory data, which show total broadband subscriptions increased 11.6% y-o-y to 4.6mn at the end of June 2012.
- Inactive subscription discounting has limited growth in the mobile segment, and we estimate that mobile subscriptions to have declined over the course of 2012 (only Vodafone has released Q412 data at the time of writing).
- Mobile ARPUs are expected to return to a downward trajectory following the brief stabilisation that accompanied the period of inactive subscription discounting. BMI expects price competition and IP substitution will contribute to gradual but ongoing declines in ARPU in the medium term.
In December 2012 the first operator in Romania launched LTE services - Orange. At launch the service offered download speeds of 75Mbps and upload speeds of 37.5Mbps in Bucharest. The service was initially only available for customers using USB dongles and datacards, and Orange is attempting to capitalise on first mover advantage by offering two year contracts, with no data usage caps for the first six months. However, Orange will not be the sole LTE provider for long with both Vodafone and Cosmote scheduling LTE commercial launches in H113 - with Vodafone claiming its network is already able to provide 90% outdoor coverage in Q412.
