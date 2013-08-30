Romanian Passengers Help Boost Ciampino Airport Transfers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- An influx of passengers travelling on Wizz Airline's low-cost flights between Italy and Romania has been helping Ciampino airport transfers grow in volume ever since the airline began operating. Overall, it is estimated that around one million passengers will have travelled on the airline's routes from Bucharest to London and Ciampino at this stage.



The airline does, of course, operate other flights to various destinations, but the Rome Ciampino and London Luton routes are by far the most popular. A large portion of their appeal is the pricing, with tickets starting as low as RON 129, which amounts to around EUR 29. As a result, Romanians have flocked to Italy and England, and are helping boost the traffic for both airports.



Also as a result of their low-cost flights, Wizz Air has managed to establish itself as the largest low-cost airline in Eastern and Central Europe, beating out well-established names such as Ryanair and Easyjet in that portion of the world. Their fleet is currently made up of 44 Airbus A320 planes, which fly to 94 destinations in 34 countries. Altogether, the airline operates from 17 bases, employing about 1600 people.



Another reason for the airline's success may have been the Romanian public's eagerness to travel abroad, after years of living in repression due to a dictatorship. Last year, around 7.45 million Romanians used one of the country's airports, an increase of 1.3 percent in relation to 2011. In the first quarter of 2013, Wizz Air alone has served about 13.5 million passengers! With regards to destinations, the overwhelming majority of travellers from the country head to the European Union (84%). Germany seems to be a popular destination, with 68% of passengers using the Otopeni airport in 2012 were heading for locations around the Schengen area. As noted, Ciampino and London also seem to be very popular among the Romanian people.



To enquire about Ciampino airport transfers, contact Shuttle Direct at www.shuttledirect.com or 0870 735 0369.



Media Contact:

Company: Shuttle Direct

Phone: 0870 735 0369

Website: http://www.shuttledirect.com/