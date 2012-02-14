Romantic Break for Three Now Available

New Barnet, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2012 -- A recently launched experience day website in the UK has today announced its latest offering in the form of a romantic break for three. The short break with a twist is open to all; whether that be for fans of free love, those in polygamous relationships or just for couples with a third, tag-along member in their relationship.



A unique experience has become available in the UK, thanks to a recently launched experience day website. The Romantic Break for Three, which is a UK first, is now available to purchase, costing a grand total of £399.



Experience day website Wish.co.uk has started offering the ‘Romantic Break for Three’ following an enquiry from a trio wanting to enjoy a romantic night together.



The ‘Romantic Break for Three’ is suitable for those in polygamous relationships, or those who are fans of free love. Similarly, the short wish - breaks are also aimed at those couples who often have a third, tag-along member.



The short break is for three people, staying in a double suite at the Windermere Suites in the Lake District, which recently underwent a £1.6m renovation and offers luxurious accommodation. A breakfast for three is included in the price, as is a complimentary bottle of champagne on arrival for the trio to share.



For those couples who believe that three’s most certainly a crowd, Wish.co.uk also offers a selection of more traditional short breaks across the UK.



Richard Kershaw, co-founder of Wish.co.uk, spoke about the new short break;



"We know this sort of thing happens constantly on the continent. So in a show of solidarity with our smutty European neighbours, we thought we’d offer the same opportunity to our British customers."



"With Valentine’s Day approaching, our Romantic Break for Three would make an ideal gift for the more adventurous "special friend" in your life; though we've no plans for it replace our standard Romantic Break just yet."



More about the Romantic Break for Three can be found on the Wish.co.uk website.



About wish.co.uk

Wish.co.uk launched in July 2011 offering hundreds of experience days, such as driving experiences, spa days, short breaks and flying lessons.



The site has a best price guarantee, or it gives double the difference back to customers and was awarded 5/5 stars in Webuser magazine.