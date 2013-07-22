Romantic Getaways at Lavish Boutique Hotels in Istanbul

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The Four Seasons along the Bosphorus set in a Grand Ottoman Palace built in the 19th Century is one of the most romantic Boutique Hotels in Istanbul. It has a picturesque terrace that lines the length of the hotel where couples can enjoy intimate dinners from the hotel’s exquisite fine dining Aqua Restaurant. Try to book a waterfront room so you can enjoy the view of the striking houses up on the hill on the other side the strait and watch ships passing by while enjoying a romantic in-room couples’ massage after a day of visiting the city’s nearby historical sights like the 400 year old blue Iznik tiled Seleymaniye Mosque or shopping at the centuries old Grand Bazaar.



Sumahan on the Water is a great choice for a modern and romantic Boutique Hotel in Istanbul although it is set in what once was a mid 19th century distillery, the stylish and sleek hotel was built in 2005 and had renovations to install state of the art modern amenities in 2010. It is perched on a secluded private waterfront on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, right next to the picturesque village of Cengelkoy, surrounded by waterfront mansions, wooden houses, traditional fish restaurants, and promenades. Sumahan is idyllic for long romantic weekends in Istanbul especially if you want to explore both the European and the Asian parts of the city because the hotel has a launch that provides complimentary cruises to Kabatas for touring the Dolmabahce Palace and the old city and to Kurucesme for visiting the Ciragan Palace and the new city Besiktas.



And last but not the least, the most glamorous Boutique Hotel in Istanbul - Hotel Les Ottomans set in what used to be a Pasha Palace in the new city Besiktas, nestled on the beautiful Bosphorus. Book their luxurious spa suite and enjoy a glorious couples’ spa experience with your very own in-room Jacuzzi and get pampered by their signature Caudalie Vinotherapie treatments. Les Ottomans has quite a few boats that guests may use for intimate dinner cruises for a wonderful romantic Istanbul experience along the tranquil Bosphorus.



