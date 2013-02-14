Romantic Key West Excursions for Cruise Ship Passengers Feature Wind, Wine and Song

Key West, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Over 500 cruise ships drop passengers in the Port of Key West on shore excursions every year, making it one of America’s top cruise destinations. This February 14th, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Majesty of the Seas will arrive at 10:00 a.m. for an eight-hour port call.



So what could these cruise ship passengers do in Key West to ensure a romantic Valentine’s Day? Plenty, says local excursions expert Natalie Hudson. “Key West is such a romantic setting to share with the one you love.” Just strolling down a white sand beach holding hands can make for an idyllic outing. “But during the day, our ‘adventure travel’ options are the most popular, says Hudson, “trips like dolphin watching, snorkeling and jet skiing. Racing around in the warm waters on the back of a jet ski with your sweetheart is one way to get your blood pumping!”



If you’re even more of an adrenaline junkie, you and your honey might opt for one of the island’s most popular things to do, a tandem parasailing tour. “This is the perfect example of a tourist activity that is so much more fun when you share it with someone special,” says Hudson. “The views are truly spectacular. You’ll be able to see your cruise ship, plus a huge stretch of the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. On clear days you are likely to see fishing charters and pleasure boats criss-crossing the water, and because the water is so shallow, you may even some of our famous shipwrecks.” It’s not uncommon to see schools of fish, sea turtles, and even a few of Key West’s famous bottlenose dolphins from a parasailing rig. And to help you remember the trip, the tour operator may offer to snap a photo for your scrapbook.



If sightseeing, dining out or artistic endeavors are more your speed, there’s still plenty to do. “Key West is famous for our Key Lime Pie, naturally,” says Hudson, “and there are plenty of cozy restaurants where you could share a slice with your sweetie. A romantic al fresco lunch or a picnic on the beach is also easy to arrange.” The island is only four miles by six miles, “but there’s still plenty to see on one of the City View or Old Town trolley tours. You can jump on and off at any of several designated trolley stops,” says Hudson, “allowing you time to explore Key West’s many art galleries and shops.” This is a great option for those travelers who may be easily tired or who have children in tow and need to take frequent breaks.



Probably the most romantic attraction in Key West is the renowned sunset cruise. On Valentine’s Day, passengers on the Royal Caribbean Majesty of the Seas will enjoy the sunset from their ship as they depart Key West for Miami. But if you’re staying in Key West on February 14th, you have several sunset cruises to choose from, including one that features a romantic champagne toast. Other sunset sails feature a wine tasting on an historic Skipjack sailing ship, or rum, reggae and snorkeling. If you’re looking for more of a pirate theme, try a passion-inspiring picnic on the 80-foot Jolly II Rover, a Caribbean coastal sailing ship with red sails that are a perfect complement for Valentine’s Day. And if you and your mate are music lovers, Key West’s most popular sunset cruise, Commotion on the Ocean, features a party atmosphere and live music on a fun-filled catamaran.



If you’re planning a romantic Key West getaway, “a local booking agency like ToursKeyWest.com can help find the excursion that’s a perfect fit for your age, fitness level and energy level,” says Hudson. “We book tourist attractions and activities for hundreds and hundreds of visitors a year—people of all ages—so we can suggest activities with the vibe you’re looking for.”



