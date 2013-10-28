Rome Film Festival Could Attract Tourists to Worldhotel Ripa Roma

Roma, Roma -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Visitors to the Worldhotel Ripa Roma will surely be delighted to hear of the 2013 line-up for the world famous Rome film festival, one the highlights of the European film industry’s year. For both avid film buffs and industry professionals, the event, first held in 2006, is a headline occasion in the industry’s calendar, with all the biggest names in every aspect of the film world attending each year.



Highlights of each year’s event include round-table discussions and seminars from leaders in the field of film making, and exclusive world premieres of the biggest titles of the future. This year’s event takes place on November 8th lasting through until November 17th, and will be held at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, the world’s most prestigious music facility, attracting over one million visitors per year. The line-up is full of major spectacles, 16 feature length world premiere screenings, and 12 gala screenings of films from the international and European market. A whole host of activities compliments the main events with short film and documentary screenings, as well as exclusive talks and master classes from professionals in the film industry.



Many famous faces look set to attend the event this year, from A-list celebrities to master film directors. ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ director Jonathan Demme is in attendance to deliver his new film ‘Fear of Falling’ as well as a Q & A session with audiences in regard to the premiere and his views on contemporary cinema. Controversial film director Larry Clark and writer/director of ‘We Own the Night’ James Gray will also be at the festival.



Spike Jonze’s ‘Her’ is one of the highlights of this year’s premieres, with leading man Joaquin Phoenix on a roll from last year’s critically acclaimed ‘The Master’. Christian Bale’s new film ‘Out of the Furnace’ also has a screening, along with the world premiere of future Hollywood Blockbuster ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’, starring Jennifer Lawrence. All these festivities will surely prove entertaining for guests of local accommodations like Worldhotel Ripa Roma.



About WorldHotel Ripa Roma

WorldHotel Ripa Roma is a WorldHotels partner hotel offering 4-star accommodation in the historic Rome district of Trastevere. To find out more about it, visit www.worldhotelriparoma.com .



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Worldhotel Ripa Roma

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