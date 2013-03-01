Romell Group Announces Its New Luxury High Rise, Romell Diva

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Romell Group has announced its new luxury high rise, Romell Diva. This building will be filled with ornate apartments and amenities that are sure to impress the masses.



Romell Group’s Diva is a new residential project in Mumbai. The creation of this new luxury high rise will bring new flats for sale in Malad. Romell Diva, which is launched by the Romell Group of Companies, has a great name behind it. The Romell Group is well known in the industry for constructing the Oracle building, located in Goregaon, and is among the top five real estate developers in Mumbai, India.



Romell Diva is strategically located in Malad, close to the main roads, malls, and multiplexes. Romell Diva will be 23 stories tall with a rooftop swimming pool and a fitness center. Other amenities featured in the Romell Diva will be fully automatic tower parking, state of the art security system for perimeter surveillance, society office, security control room, provision for piped gas, and a power back up for essential services.



On top of those external amenities, Romell Diva has a variety of internal amenities as well. These include fitted modular cabinetry, branded vitrified tiles, wooden flooring in master bedrooms, communication systems, Internet and television points in all rooms, granite platform with stainless sink in kitchens and designer dado tiles in bathrooms and kitchens. Romell Diva has the ultimate features to cater to a lifestyle of luxury.



Apartment configurations for Romell Diva consist of 2BHK and 3BHK options.



To learn more about this upcoming residential project in Mumbai, check out Romell Diva online at diva.romellgroup.com. Contact the company by calling +91 8879789690/91/92, or emailing sales@romellgroup.com.