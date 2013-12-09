Romeo of So Solid Crew Fame Pleased to Now Be a Director of Leading London Talent Agency, Fusion Management

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Fusion Management is a leading talent agency based in the swanky SW1 area of London, the agency work with the UK's biggest casting database, SPOTLIGHT and have their own industry contacts from whom they receive daily casting calls.



Romeo first found fame with UK garage group So Solid Crew, he has since launched his own solo career, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and now of course has become a director of London talent agency, Fusion Management. It is said that Romeo got his name thanks to his smoothness with the ladies and he is no stranger to professional success either. Romeo has achieved numerous top ten hits with So Solid Crew and in his Solo career, more information on Romeo can be found on his Wiki page here.



Fusion believe that Romeo's involvement will help them mentor new talent and his contacts will win the more work. The agency have invested heavily on a new site, www.fusionmng.com, logo and moved to new offices to help them make the most of Romeo's involvement. To help launch the new site the agency will be holding a competition, in the meantime they can be contacted via Facebook and Twitter.



If you are interested interested in finding modelling or acting work Fusion Management would like to hear from you, they specialise in helping aspiring stars find TV work as well as modelling, acting and singing roles. The agency's new address will be 201a Victoria Street, Victoria, London, SW1E 5NE just a short walk from Victoria tube and railway stations.