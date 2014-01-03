Romiko Derbynew Launches an Indiegogo Campaign to Publish His First Ranger Rom Children's Picture Bbok to Entertain and Educate the Next Generation to Conserve Natural Resources

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Romiko Derbynew welcomes children across the globe to the world of Ranger Rom.



Romiko is very passionate about wildlife and conserving the precious resources on our planet. It is his vision to educate young children and adults about our wildlife, by leveraging the latest technologies such as phone apps and children picture books.



Romiko has already released the Ranger Rom educational game app, which can be found on the AppStore and Google play.



This crowd funding project is geared towards publishing the very first Ranger Rom's children's picture book.



Mr. Derbynew has spent over 4 months in the African bush, learning about wildlife and having earned his certification as a Professional Field Guide so that he could draw upon a vast reservoir of wildlife knowledge for future Ranger Rom adventure stories.



This project is all about publishing a printed children's picture book as well as a Kindle digital picture book version. This is extremely important, as it will allow Ranger Rom to interact with children and educate them on current wildlife conservation challenges, in a fun and engaging way.



The author feels it would be beneficial to the next generation of children to appreciate how wildlife plays a very important ecological role, here on planet earth, and, have fun at the same time.



The Ranger Rom Indiegogo campaign - http://bit.ly/1cz7cKt

Ranger Rom website – http://rangerrom.com

Ranger Rom blog - http://blog.rangerrom.com/