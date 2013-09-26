Romios Exploration Discovers New Mineralized Area in the Golden Triangle, Northwestern British Columbia

Tornonto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Romios Gold Resources Inc. (RMIOF) A progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, headquartered in Toronto, Canada is actively engaged in precious and base metal exploration across North America.



Romios Gold Resources has as its primary focus the exploration of gold, silver and copper located within the world-class Golden Triangle mineral district of northwestern British Columbia. The area is interpreted as one of the principle epicenters for porphyry mineralization throughout the entire Newmont Lake Project Area and is an excellent target for future drilling campaigns.



In approximately two weeks from now the results of the Burgundy Ridge will be announced. The survey covers over an area expanding throughout a 160 mile radius. Tom Drivas explained to Upticknewswire.com that Romios presents a significant opportunity for increased shareholder value in the following ways.



- Extensive gold and copper porphyry style mineralization at its Trek and Newmont Lake Projects within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, which includes the world-class Eskay Creek, Galore Creek and Brucejack deposits.

- Substantial opportunity for rapid expansion and discovery.

- Properties located adjacent to developing infrastructure and extension of the provincial power grid under construction to the northwestern B.C. area.

- Management experienced in exploration, resource development and financing.



For further information please see the contact information below.



Tom Drivas, President, CEO and Director

Phone: 416-221-4124

Fax: 416-218-9772

Email: romios@romios.com

Website: www.romios.com



Thomas Skimming, P.Eng, Vice-President, Exploration and Director

Phone: 416-444-0900

Email: tmsk8ing@hotmail.com