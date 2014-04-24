Ron Carpenito of Keller Williams Realty Andover Wins Top Producer Award

Andover, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Once again, Ron Carpenito, a local resident and real estate specialist for the past 10 years, has been recognized as one of the top realtors in Andover, MA and surrounding areas. The Annual Breakfast Awards Ceremony was recently held at the Chateau Restaurant in Andover and the 2014 Northeast Association of Realtors Awards Gala.



Ron was recognized for the following awards:



-Volume Top Producer, Individual Silver Annual Production Award from the Northeast Association of Realtors



-Volume Top Producer, Individual Silver Annual Production Award from Keller Williams Realty, National



-Focus Award, given to the partner exhibiting the most focus towards business growth by Keller Williams Realty Andover



Previous Honors & Awards earned by Ron Carpenito:



-Best Partner Award, Keller Williams Realty, Andover. Given to the partner who demonstrates a high level of knowledge, expertise and willingness to share, teach and mentor others.



-Keller Williams Andover Board of Directors (ALC) 2007-2014



-Keller Williams BOLD Graduate



-Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Month



About Ron Carpenito

Out of 105 real estate agents in the Andover MA Keller Williams Realty office, Ron ranks in the top 10 based upon total volume sold. Ron Specializes in Andover Real Estate, North Andover Real Estate, Haverhill Real Estate, and beyond.



For listing your home or looking to buy your next home, Ron Carpenito of Keller Williams Realty Andover is ready to provide WOW service. Get a Market Snapshot of your local area to help you evaluate the pricing of your home and use the search tools to help you look for your next home. Contact Ron at 617-797-8710.