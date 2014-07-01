Ronald Ruskan Providing All the Assistance Needed in Documentation in Ohio Divorce Cases

Galloway, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Attorney Ronald Ruskan offers an alternative to divorce forms and do-it-yourself-kits that leave an individual wondering if everything is being done correctly. While those methods might be cheap, they also leave room for oversights, incorrect filings, and court disapprovals. Attorney Ruskan offers his guidance throughout the divorce proceeding.



“You will have the personal attention of a divorce lawyer with over 30 years of experience in the practice of law and divorce and dissolution of marriage in Ohio. In addition to being personally interviewed, you have access to me by email and telephone. Interviews are conveniently scheduled weekday evenings between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. or weekday mornings between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Full interviews occur by telephone in the convenience of your home,” commented the attorney.



Some couples do not want to go through a contested divorce, but want to agree on the terms of divorce through a dissolution of marriage. Attorney Ruskan lends assistance in this area. Even though a dissolution typically goes much faster than a contested divorce and requires less legal involvement, the court still requires that legal forms and papers be properly and fully completed. Attorney Ruskan says:



“There are many reasons why a couple might decide to end their marriage. No matter what the reason, ending a relationship can be extremely difficult for everyone involved. It doesn’t matter whether one person wants to end the marriage or whether it is a mutual decision - both partners must be in agreement on several things before a dissolution of marriage in Ohio can be filed. These things include payment of marital debt, division of property, and the setting of parental rights and responsibilities if there are minor children. Once a couple reaches an agreement on all of these issues they can undergo the dissolution procedure.”



Divorce or dissolution of a relationship are always emotional proceedings, and they can be legally very complicated and costly as well. Attorney Ronald Ruskan provides an alternative to the traditional path for both of these. For people in circumstances where economy is paramount, the guidance offered by Attorney Ruskan may be the perfect choice. For Ohio divorce information and forms Ohio divorce information and forms, one can have detailed discussion with Attorney Ruskan who will fully and properly complete the papers.



About Ronald Ruskan

Attorney at Law Ronald Ruskan is a highly knowledgeable and experienced Ohio divorce lawyer who understands that there can be a very high cost associated with a divorce proceeding. He offers his services to those wishing to reduce the cost of legal fees. He interviews clients and completes the papers for people who will then file the papers themselves and go to court for the final hearing on their own.



For a no fault divorce in Ohio no fault divorce in Ohio the whole process can be much simpler than a contested divorce. This type of divorce can be expected to proceed with fewer hang-ups, and can be handled to a large extent “pro se” or by representation of oneself with Mr. Ruskan’s guidance and preparation of the papers.



