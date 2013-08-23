Ronaldo Cleats Soccer Shop Updates Its Nike Shoes Inventory to Help Meet Requirements of All Soccer Players & Football Lovers

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Any professional soccer player or an enthusiastic football performer knows the importance of high-quality cleats that often give a player a powerful capability to perform on the field. A scientifically designed soccer cleat can make a player more powerful and efficient, making him a dominant player to help win everybody’s appreciation. Now, all ardent lovers of football can grab a pair of high-quality cleats on the online Ronaldo Cleats Soccer Shop. The online shop has recently updated their inventory with the latest collection of Cristiano Ronaldo & Nike Mercurial soccer cleats.



A soccer cleat like Nike mercurial vapor ix is very much in demand, as most professional players know its value. By wearing a pair of vapor 10, a player can really change the outcomes of a match. Such a shoe is meant to strengthen the human efforts and give it a winning direction. The online shop has always been in the forefront in offering the latest models and designs at cheaper prices. With their worldwide delivery and safe payment systems, they have been catering to the worldwide soccer players and fans in the most professional manner.



The recent induction of Cristiano Ronaldo mercurial to their inventory can attract the attention of all those who love lighter shoes and want to ensure a dazzling and action-pack performance on the field. Reports show that the demand for Cristiano Ronaldo cleats is picking up with very inspiring sales results. The Ronaldo Cleats Soccer Shop is also reporting about heavy demand for Ronaldo Cleats from all over the world. “Discount prices and express delivery are the reasons why we are receiving orders from soccer players from all over the world”, maintains the spokesperson of the online store.



Nike’s latest release Nike mercurial vapor 10 has been identified for several extraordinary features that can turn anyone into an excellent soccer player. For all followers of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona or Pele, the online store of Ronaldo Cleats Soccer Shop has plenty of choices at affordable prices. One can have the glimpses of their latest collections of Nike cleats on the website http://www.ronaldocleats.com/



About Ronaldo Cleats Soccer Shop

Ronaldo Cleats Soccer Shop is the ultimate destination for all soccer lovers and players to grab the latest collection of Nike soccer cleats. The online seller ships their products to global locations and assures of affordable prices to the worldwide customers.



For Media Inquiries:

Contact Person: Mr. Jason

Email: ronaldocleats@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.ronaldocleats.com/