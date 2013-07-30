Ronda Rockwell's Book ,"Marybeth's Final Journey", Offers Strength to Families Coping with a Loss of Loved Ones to Cancer

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- San Diego based first-time author, Ronda Rockwell, has announced the launch of her maiden non-fiction book titled "Marybeth's Final Journey" under the Self-help genre, specifically dealing with the subject of how families can learn to cope with the loss of loved ones to Terminal Cancer. Based on a true story, the book promises to be a really compulsive read, taking its readers on to a journey filled with love, humor, grief, compassion and spiritual awakenings that emphasizes one's passion and zest for life while dying from terminal cancer.



Ronda's uncanny ability to touch that human spirit and sentimental place in a heart that only a close relative or confidant usually knows how to reach is clearly evident in her unique writing style. Her book is expected to particularly resonate with thoughtful readers including men, women and seniors, more so if they either have lost someone dear to a deadly disease like cancer or are currently facing a situation similar to Ronda's family when they came to know of her mother's illness. Caregivers and anyone ailing with cancer themselves will also be able to find strength in this deftly narrated story.



The book doles out an incredibly realistic story of desperation and redemption, grief and survival, love, hope and healing. The book central message is the final journey that each one of us will travel on one day. The author believes that this journey must be discussed as there are many valuable lessons that can be gained, positive messages to be shared, a celebration of the soul and creation of memories that one will cherish for years to come.



Marybeth’s Final Journey" is one of those human experiences that have the potential to change lives. There are millions of families facing their own similar end of life events who can benefit from the helpful insights of how Ronda and her family prepared for the definite and final journey, her mom, Marybeth traveled. She shares the lessons of how her family coped through the chaotic myriad of the unknown medical hurdles, a terminal cancer diagnosis, the emotional obstacles and grieving that lay ahead.



Published under the banner of Ronda Rockwell Publishing, the 163 pages book is available as a paperback on Amazon.com for $19.99. The book is also available in the ebook format for popular eReaders like Kindle and Nook for just $9.99. "Marybeth's Final Journey” can be ordered in ebook form directly downloaded to one’s Kindle, tablet, cell phone, lap top or computer from the following URL: KindleBookstoreOrderUrlShortenedToSaveSpace.



"Marybeth's Final Journey tells a heartfelt story of people caught up in extremely stressful and emotional circumstances, torn between their immense love for family and the terrible grief," says Ronda Rockwell, the author of the book. "The story revolves around the multi-faceted and seemingly unbearable effects of a deadly disease of Terminal Cancer, not only on the person who's been unfortunate enough to be diagnosed with it but the whole family, and how they all find the strength to deal with the inevitable; plunging the readers into an endearing and emotional tale of the heart."



Speaking on the inspiration for her new book, the author says. "I feel blessed, as an author, to have been able to enact my own circumstances, experiences and wisdom into the immensely exquisite and powerful story that Marybeth's Final Journey is, and I sincerely hope that it would be able to help others find hope and strength in their own lives! Such an experience can help grieving families find positive closures, without any fear of the last goodbyes of the physical soul. A life filled with peace, love, courage and compassion. That is an amazing solace to have," elaborates the author.



"I have volunteered my time to many worthy causes in the past. With the sales from this book I plan to open a foundation to help other Hospice Families with emergency travel," concluded the author. For further information on the book “Marybeth's Final Journey" or to purchase it, please visit: Amazon.com, Kindle.com or Nook.com



About Author Ronda Rockwell

Ronda Rockwell is a native of San Diego, California, where she spent her childhood years. She moved to Pacific Beach while she was a teenager, and then to Ocean Beach as an adult. However, she returned to her roots as no other place seemed as beautiful and full of different cultures and people to her as her hometown. Ronda has worked as a Contract Administrator for 17 years and currently lives in the suburbs of San Diego with her loving husband Ron. She has 3 lovely children and 3 grandchildren who are even lovelier! Her myriad of interests include but are not limited to reading, arts, photography and writing. Ronda is currently working on her second non-fiction book.



For more information on author Ronda Rockwell or her works, please visit her official website http://www.RondaRockwellPublishing.com



For media queries, please contact:



Ronda Rockwell

Address: San Diego, California, USA

Phone: (619) 838-2878

Email: ronda.rockwell@ymail.com

Website: www.RondaRockwellPublishing.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RondaRockwellPublishing