Roof Inspections, Repairs and LeakFREE Roof Certifications Offered by Professionals at Cert-A-Roof

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- As anyone who has dealt with leaks knows quite well, the roof is one of the most critical parts of a home to maintain. Arranging for regular roof inspections can prevent homeowners from spending thousands of dollars on water damage repair.



An Orange, California company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its exemplary roof inspections, repairs and certifications and is endorsed by the National Roof Certification and Inspection Association, also known as the NRCIA.



Cert-A-Roof, which has been in business for more than two decades and is the industry leader in roof certifications, strives to make homeowners assured that they are in expert hands. In addition to the company’s three major services, the knowledgeable staff offers customers detailed reports on the condition of their roof.



Cert-A-Roof’s thorough roof inspection process identifies items that can extend roof life, and exposes any problems that may hinder protection. Photos are taken of areas on the roof that show signs of leakage or the potential to develop leaks. The Orange County, California company provides customers with a detailed report, complete with photographs, identifying any problem areas, repair suggestions, and price estimates.



Should leaks be found during the inspection, Cert-A-Roof’s roof repair service also offers on-the-spot estimates. Repairs can be done within the same day, which includes an optional LeakFREE® Roof Certification, giving peace of mind for two years or more.



The LeakFREE Roof Certification, applied to roofs that have undergone inspection, confirms that the roof will remain leak free for the entire certification period. Cert-A-Roof has two popular types of LeakFree packages, Gold and Platinum, both with free maintenance inspections on the anniversaries of the roof’s certification.



Offered with both packages is a warranty period effective from one to five years. With the Gold package, roofing necessities are covered; for example, if leaks occur within the certification period, a contractor will arrive promptly to fix the leak for a minimal service call fee which will cover repairs to stop the leak. In a similar vein, with the premier Platinum package, all service calls are free for the certification holder for up to five years with Cert-A-Roof covering a significant amount to complete any necessary repairs.



Judging from the references provided by former clients --- satisfied clients promising to return if roofing services are needed again --- customers are impressed with Cert-A-Roof’s services and prices.



For example, Susan Yoshida from Los Angeles wrote in a testimonial on the company’s website, “The professionals at Cert-A-Roof are all knowledgeable…and the only ones we trust with our home.”



About Cert-A-Roof

The Cert-A-Roof team is passionate about what they do: roof inspections and certifications. Because Cert-A-Roof strives to fulfill their mission to protect customers by keeping a building’s first line of defense—their roofs—strong, these experts have amassed a great amount of respect in their field. Upon finishing the inspection, a repair, or the certification of a roof, the customer is provided with protection and peace of mind, bringing the Cert-A-Roof mission one step closer to being complete. For more information, please visit http://www.certaroof.com