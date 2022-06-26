Roof Photovoltaic Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again : Jinko Solar, First Solar, Schott Solar

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Roof Photovoltaic Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Roof Photovoltaic market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Panasonic (Japan), Tata Power Solar (India), Canadian Solar (Canada), Jinko Solar (China), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Sika AG (Switzerland), First Solar Inc. (United States), Trina Solar (China), Adani Solar (India), SunPower (United States), Risen Energy (China), JA Solar Holdings (China), Schott Solar (Germany), SolarWorld (Germany) and Vikram Solar (India)



Roof photovoltaics can be mounted or integrated on the roof of a building to convert solar energy into electricity. Solar roof systems are gaining much importance compared to the ground or land mounted as in roof-mounted systems there are fewer or no chances of any obstacles that create challenges for the system to access sunlight. China is the largest producer of solar energy across the globe and accounts for one-third of global installed solar capacity. Other countries like the United States, Japan, Germany, and India are also installing solar systems to reduce energy costs. In the United States and European countries, more than 50 % of residential are dependent upon solar energy. Further, increasing urbanization and reducing the availability of land will create remarkable growth for the roof photovoltaic market.



In March 2022, Canadian Solar, a leading manufacturer of solar PV modules launched its new 420w rooftop solar module, CS6R-MS with 21.5% efficiency. It is a part of the company's HiKu6 series based on 182mm wafers that has a small module size, lightweight, and outstanding aesthetic design. The new product has been developed especially for rooftop solar applications which is compatible with the most common photovoltaic inverters.



Market Trend

- Increasing Innovation and Technological Developments in the Solar Roof Technology to Make It More Efficient, Affordable, and Easier to Install



Market Drivers

- Increasing Energy Cost and Prevalence of Installation of Roof Solar Systems among Residential

- Potential Growth of Monocrystalline Solar Panels for Residential Solar system Installation Due to Its Power Capacity and Efficiency



Opportunities

- High Growth of Residential Solar Installation in the United States and European Countries

- Solar Incentives Policies by the Government to Encourage the Install Solar Penal and Adopt Renewable Sources for Energy Generation



by Type (Monocrystalline, Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film (Amorphous), Multicrystalline), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Orientation (Horizontal, Vertical)



Global Roof Photovoltaic market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Roof Photovoltaic market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Roof Photovoltaic

- -To showcase the development of the Roof Photovoltaic market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Roof Photovoltaic market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Roof Photovoltaic

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Roof Photovoltaic market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



