Roof Repair or Roof Replacement? Charlotte NC's Expert Roofing Company Explains

The following are the top 3 signs that your roof may need to be replaced:



You can see outside light showing from the roof when you’re in the attic. During daylight hours, go up into the attic of your home, and do not turn on any interior lights. If you see shafts of light coming through the roof, that means there may be holes in it, and the rotted sections of the roof or the entire roof may need to be repaired or replaced.



You find dark spots, trails, signs of water damage and a sagging roof deck when doing an interior inspection. Again, while you’re up in the attic doing your roof inspection, look for signs of water damage like trails of water, wood rot, dark spots, peeling or bubbling paint and a roof deck that’s sagging. The roof deck is the roofing material layer that’s found between your rafters or trusses and the weatherproofing layers of the roof system.



When this layer looks warped, crooked, or saggy, it means that the exterior part of the roof system isn't doing its job correctly and is letting in the elements. Remember, water damage can still occur even if the roof doesn't have a visible hole; that’s why it’s so important to look for water damage even if you don’t see any outside light coming in through the roof.



You find smooth shingles, missing shingles, damaged shingles or mossy, moldy shingles during an outside inspection of the roof. When roof shingles lose their granular coating, they will absorb water rather than repel it. This can lead to structural damage if ignored. Even if there’s no rain, the shingles can crack and shrink and possibly blow off during high winds, exposing the interior of your home to damage from the elements. Moldy, mossy shingles also indicate that water is accumulating in an area rather than being repelled.



