Roof Tech Solutions Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

Mason, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Roof Tech Solutions, a family owned and operated roofing business in Mason, TX, has partnered with WildFire Marketing, the experienced search engine optimization (SEO) and location-based web marketing firm, to help enhance its online marketing presence through website rebranding and location-based SEO.



Serving all major cities in Texas including, San Antonio, Austin and more, Roof Tech Solutions has been providing expert roofing services since 2007. The company specializes in roof installation and repair, with a special emphasis on leak repair services caused by storm damage. Other services offered by the company include insurance claims processing, roof remodeling and veteran consultation.



“When people are searching for a roofing specialist in Mason, TX, they know to call us first,” says Toby Patterson, Owner of Roof Tech Solutions. “We’ve worked hard since our foundation to create a reputation that’s built on honest, lasting results. We take pride in every job that we do and stand by our services because we know that our customers deserve nothing less than the best.”



Roof Tech Solutions is an insurance claims specialist, which allows it access to public adjusters and legal assistance. Leveraging this designation, the company offers homeowners various specialty services that ease the claims process. Roof Tech Solutions is also a member of the Better Business Bureau and certified SWEPCO sales advocate.



By partnering with WildFire in order to utilize its vast knowledgebase, centered on location-based exposure, Roof Tech Solutions is taking the necessary steps to ensuring the success of its online presence. The effect will be a more cohesive online marketing presence, complete with a robust website and engaging copy, detailing the firm’s various services.



“Our hope is to reach as many homeowners as possible and clearly explain the benefits of our services,” says Patterson. “By reworking our online presence to be more inclusive and wider-reaching, we’re hoping to catch the eye of those people who may benefit from Roof Tech Solutions.”



Through WildFire’s services, the company will build upon its online search rankings, while at the same time providing engaging content for potential customers searching for a roofing specialist in Mason, TX. Through this partnership, Roof Tech Solutions aims to achieve a refined web presence: one that will help to drive online sales and customer traffic, eliciting a higher level of engagement between the company and homeowners.



