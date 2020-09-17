Roofer Certified in Special Boot Application

Southport, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2020 -- The top of a residential roof has several pipes sticking from the top. These serve a variety of purposes and are sealed around the bottom with a rubber gasket.



Over time, these gaskets can rot and will allow moisture to seep into the attic of the home, potentially causing damage. For roofer Drew Bussell of Drew's Roofing and Home Repair, the solution comes from a company called Permaboot.



Permaboot is a manufacturer of boots that slide over the pipes on the roof and create a watertight seal. This way, the home is continually protected from the elements as the boot is made from a highquality shatter resistant plastic – the perfect solution for the residents of the coast of North Carolina.



Bussell and his team are pleased to announce they are one of a select few in North Carolina and in Southport who are certified in the Permaboot boot application process. Videos of Bussell installing Permaboots are available here and here as part of his website.



Bussell does show consumers how easy and simple the boots are to put onto the vents on the roof, but he is also quick to let them know something important.



"I am a roofer. This is what I do all day long. The average homeowner may have a ladder in the house and think this is easy to do themselves. I strongly recommend not climbing on the roof for any reason as accidents and emergency room visits are not cheap if you are not insured against situations like this. I am as part of my job," said Bussell.



Bussell and his team are always ready to help with any Permaboot installation, roofing, or the majority of home repairs. He and his company are licensed and bonded within the state of North Carolina and welcome opportunities for bids on construction projects.



Their website features a frequently updated blog on a variety of roofing and home repair topics as well as other topics of interest. Visit his website at www.drewsroofingandhomerepair.com. Learn more about the Permaboot boot system at www.permaboot.co.



About Drew Bussell

Drew Bussell is the owner of Drew's Roofing and Home Repair. Drew has been doing roofing and home repair for those in Brunswick County and surrounding areas for over 20 years.



Drew is focused on the needs of his customers and strives to make sure his team is courteous and professional. One of Drew's specialties is mobile home roofing and repair services. Drew is ready and willing to handle all of your roofing and home repair needs.



About Drew's Roofing and Home Repair



Drew's Roofing and Home Repair is the preferred choice for roofing and home repair services in Brunswick County. Drew's Roofing and Home Repair offers a wide range of roofing and home repair services. When you choose us, you can be assured that all of your roofing and home repair needs will be taken care of in a timely manner. No job is too big or too small for Drew's Roofing and Home Repair.



